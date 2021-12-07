Arizona Cardinals playoff tickets go on sale Dec. 8. Here's what you need to know

Tickets for any potential home games at State Farm Stadium go on sale online at 10 a.m.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals look all but certain to end the club’s years-long playoff drought.

There’s so much confidence surrounding the team’s chances that postseason tickets will go on sale on Wednesday before the team has officially clinched a spot.

Tickets for any potential home games at State Farm Stadium go on sale online at 10 a.m. Fans are limited to just four tickets for Wild Card Weekend and the Divisional Playoffs.

Tickets for a potential trip to the NFC Championship will be sold at a later date.

With an NFL-leading 10-2 record, there’s a chance the Cards will get the first-round bye. Alternately, the team still hasn’t officially clinched a spot, but an epic collapse doesn’t seem likely with the return of Kyler Murray and DeAndre Hopkins.

Any tickets purchased for a game that doesn't take place will be refunded.

Arizona will have the opportunity to secure a postseason berth on Dec. 13 if the team defeats or ties NFC West rival, Los Angeles, on Monday Night Football.

Other playoff scenarios include:

A Vikings loss or tie AND a 49ers loss

A Vikings loss or tie, a Saints loss or tie, AND a Panthers loss or tie

A 49ers loss, a Saints loss or tie, AND a Falcons-Panthers tie

The Cardinals haven’t been to the playoffs since 2015 after a squad led by Carson Palmer and Bruce Arians went to the NFC Championship only to fall to the Carolina Panthers in a blowout loss.

Since then, the team suffered a season of mediocrity behind the leadership of a hapless Steve Wilks and rebuilding years under Kliff Kingsbury.

In his third year in the NFL, Murray has cemented himself as an MVP-caliber signal-caller as the team eyes the possibility of winning the franchise’s first NFL championship.

Ticket information can be found here. Seating information can be located here.

