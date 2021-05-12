Cardinals LB Hicks earns NFC Defensive Player of the Week

The Arizona Cardinals linebacker earns the POTW honor after his performance against the Bears. Hicks is the Cardinals' sixth player to earn the award this year.

PHOENIX — From potential backup to player of the week. It's already been quite the season for Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks. On Wednesday, the team announced that Hicks was selected as the "NFC Defensive Player of the Week" for his performance against the Bears in Week 13.

After looking at the game's box score, Hicks' performance definitely stood out. He finished the game with 13 tackles, 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and two quarterback hits. Certainly worthy of the selection.

This is Hicks’ first career “Defensive Player of the Week” award and the fourth defensive POTW winner for the Cardinals this year. That mark ties for the most selections in a single season in team history (2007 & 1998).

@JordanHicks has been named NFC Defensive Player of the Week.

At the beginning of the season, it was reported that Hicks would be a backup to 1st-round pick Zaven Collins. Rumors of a possible trade for Hicks even made the rounds online. But Hicks persevered and reclaimed his starting role, becoming a vital piece of the Cardinals defense in 2021.

This is the sixth “Player of the Week” selection for the Cardinals in 2021. The last time the Cardinals had more than six “Player of the Week” selections in a season was seven in 2009.

Arizona's next game is a Monday Night Football matchup against the Los Angeles Rams in Week 14.

