The first public practice of Training Camp 2023 is almost here and 12Sports continues the countdown by helping you know more about who you will see on the field

Example video title will go here for this video

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The first chance for fans to watch the Arizona Cardinals at Training Camp 2023 is just 4 days away!

Fans will see a lot of new faces on the field for the Cardinals and 12Sports wants to help you know more about everyone you will see at camp.

Sunday we are taking a look at the wide receivers and tight ends who will be catching passes from Arizona's quarterbacks, who could be the Cardinals' new punter, why the kicking game is in good hands, along with who will be snapping the ball on punts, field goals, and extra points.

Let's start with the Cardinals' wideouts.

Cardinals fans, meet your new #1 wide receiver. With DeAndre Hopkins now in Tennessee, Hollywood looks to be next up as the top wideout in the desert.

Hollywood came into Arizona with a lot of hype after a draft day trade with Baltimore in 2022 but, he ended up missing five games last year, and now he will look to get back to the 1,000-yard receiver he was back in 2021.

The Cardinals will need Hollywood to take that step forward and lead what has become a young receiving corps. (Hollywood, who is going into his 5th season in the NFL, is Arizona's 2nd-longest tenured wide receiver behind Zach Pascal, who is going into year #6).

This is also a contract season for Hollywood, who will become an unrestricted free agent in 2024.

Hollywood will be wearing #2.

Hollywood's stats in 2022-23: 12 games (10 starts), 67 catches for 709 yards (10.6 yards per catch), 3 touchdowns, 1 rushing attempt, 1 yard

Slotting in right behind Hollywood is speedy wide receiver, Rondale Moore.

The 3rd-year pro out of Purdue has a chance to take a big step with a breakout season, especially since he missed more than half of the season in 2022 and the Cardinals will likely look to spread the ball out without a go-to wide receiver like Hopkins on the roster.

He has yet to break 500 yards in a season during his short career, and with just two seasons left on his contract, Moore will likely need to make a bigger impact this season (and stay healthy) if he wants to be a Cardinal past the 2024-25 season.

Moore will be wearing #4.

Moore's stats in 2022-23: 8 games (8 starts), 41 catches, 414 yards (10.1 yards per catch), 1 touchdown, 6 rushing attempts, -5 yards

Dortch could likely have his name called quite a bit for the Cardinals this season.

He has had some big moments in his career, including games with 103, 98, and 80 yards last season, and the more he becomes a weapon for whichever quarterback suits up for Arizona week to week, the better this offense could flow as it will open up space for the other wide receivers and Arizona's running backs.

Dortch will be wearing #83.

Dortch's stats in 2022-23: 16 games (4 starts), 52 catches, 467 yards (9 yards per catch), 2 touchdowns, 7 rushes, 44 yards

Zach Pascal is the elder statesman in the Cardinals wide receiver room, as he heads into his 6th NFL season.

He signed with the Cardinals in March, following head coach Jonathan Gannon from the NFC Champion Philadelphia Eagles.

Pascal is also one of the taller wide receivers on the training camp roster at 6'2" and that size could definitely be an asset for him this season as he looks to make a name for himself.

Pascal is two years removed from his most productive season, which came in 2020 when he was with the Indianapolis Colts. He caught 44 passes for 629 yards and 5 touchdowns that year.

However, Pascal has seen his numbers drop over the past two seasons in which he caught 53 passes for 534 yards and 4 touchdowns combined.

Pascal will be wearing #0.

Pascal's stats in 2022-23: 17 games (2 starts), 15 catches, 150 yards (10 yards per catch), 1 touchdown

The next five wide receivers on this list will likely be battling it out for 1-2 spots on the 53-man roster (the Cardinals kept 5 wideouts last year).

Baccellia will look to impress the coaching staff after splitting time between the Cardinals' practice squad and 53-man roster in 2022-23.

Last year saw Baccellia make his NFL debut. He originally signed with Kansas City as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was later cut and signed with the Patriots but was also cut by New England. In April 2021, he signed with Arizona and has been in the desert ever since.

Baccellia will be wearing #82.

Baccellia's stats in 2022-23: 8 games (0 starts), 7 catches, 45 yards (6.4 yards per catch)

Wilson is the name for fans to watch in training camp.

The rookie out of Stanford, who the Cardinals selected in the 3rd round of this spring's NFL Draft, seemed to impress the Cardinals' coaches at rookie minicamp in May and sounded very motivated in the Cardinals' post-draft episode of Flight Plan.

Wilson did battle injuries in college, but if he can stay healthy, look for him to make the roster heading into Week 1.

Wilson will wear #14.

Wilson's stats in 2022-23 (at Stanford): 6 games, 26 catches, 418 yards (16.1 yards per catch), 4 touchdowns, 4 rushing attempts, 47 yards

Arias signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent earlier this year.

He spent five years with the Colorado Buffaloes and left college after playing in more games than any other wide receiver in program history.

Arias will be wearing #87.

Arias' stats in 2022-23 (with Colorado): 12 games, 19 catches, 309 yards (16.3 yards per catch), 1 touchdown

Cobbs is another member of the Cardinals' 2023 undrafted free-agent class.

The former Utah State Aggie looks likely to compete for a spot on the Cardinals' practice squad given the sheer number of receivers currently on Arizona's roster.

Cobbs will be wearing #38.

Cobbs' stats in 2022-23 (with Utah St.): 13 games, 76 catches, 923 yards (12.1 yards per catch), 5 touchdowns, 2 rushing attempts, 6 yards

Rounding out the Cardinals' receiver room heading into training camp is Brandon Smith.

Smith most recently played in the XFL with the D.C. Defenders, where he made eight catches for 118 yards and a touchdown in seven games.

Before that, he spent two seasons on the Dallas Cowboys' practice squad and that could also be his landing spot with the Cardinals.

Smith's stats in 2023 (with D.C. Defenders): 7 games, 8 catches, 118 yards (14.8 yards per catch), 1 touchdown

Now, let's take a look at the Cardinals' tight ends.





The Cardinals will likely be without their number-one tight end to start the season after Ertz tore his ACL in Week 10 of last season.

Ertz was on pace for 90+ catches when his season came to an abrupt halt. But when he does come back, look for the Cardinals' offense to get a jolt of energy.

Ertz is a veteran leader this team absolutely needs, especially with Kyler Murray also still recovering from a torn ACL. But, that will likely come in more of a coaching role during camp and possibly, at the beginning of the season, before he is cleared to return.

When in uniform, Ertz wears #86, but don't expect to see that at camp.

Ertz's stats in 2022-23: 10 games (10 starts), 47 catches, 406 yards (8.6 yards per catch), 4 touchdowns

The player who could benefit the most from Ertz's extended absence is 2nd-year pro Trey McBride.

McBride, who won the Mackey Award in college at Colorado State as the nation's top tight end, got a lot of game experience in the latter half of the 2022 season after Ertz's injury and he will look to build off that this year, and show fans why he won the Mackey Award.

McBride wears #85.

McBride's stats in 2022-23: 16 games (13 starts), 29 catches, 265 yards (9.1 yards per catch), 1 touchdown

The man who goes by 'Seiko' is back for another training camp with the Arizona Cardinals.

Seikovits hails from Austria and signed with the Cardinals through the NFL's International Player Pathway Program in 2021. He is the captain of Austria's men's national team. He has spent the past two seasons on the practice squad for the Cardinals and has yet to make his NFL debut.

Seikovits will wear #80.

Honigford comes to the Valley as an undrafted free agent after playing for the Michigan Wolverines in college. A converted offensive lineman and was a starter for the Wolverines in last year's Fiesta Bowl at State Farm Stadium.

Honigford played in all 14 games for Michigan last year, but mostly as a run blocker and on special teams. He did not have a catch in 2022.

Honigford will wear #42.

Pierce is a practice squad candidate for Arizona, which is where he spent his time in the desert last year after getting signed mid-season.

Pierce has yet to make his NFL debut.

Pierce will be wearing #49.

Toglai is another former Philadelphia Eagle, following head coach Jonathan Gannon to the desert.

He does not have much NFL experience, as he spent most of last year on the practice squad for Philadelphia and was only active for two games (Weeks 1 and 2).

In his NFL career, Toglai has played in seven games but has yet to record a catch.

Toglai will be wearing #81.

Wrapping up the Cardinals' tight ends heading into camp is rookie Blake Whiteheart.

Whiteheart is another undrafted free agent. He played his college football at Wake Forest, appearing in 50 games where he caught a total of 44 passes for 541 yards and six touchdowns.

Whiteheart will be wearing #47.

Whiteheart's stats in 2022-23 (with Wake Forest): 12 games, 24 catches, 295 yards (12.3 yards per catch), 3 touchdowns

And finally, let's take a look at the specialists for the Cardinals

Rest easy, Cardinal fans, a future Hall of Famer is handling the kicking duties once again.

Prater is back for his 18th NFL season and third with the Cardinals. He previously spent time with the Atlanta Falcons (1 season), Denver Broncos (7 seasons), and Detroit Lions (7 seasons).

In his career, the two-time Pro Bowler has hit 373 of his 448 field goal attempts (83.3%) and 555 of his 570 extra point attempts (97.4%). His career-long is a 64-yard field goal.

Prater did battle some health issues last season, only appearing in 13 games.

Prater will be wearing #5.

Prater's stats in 2022-23: 13 games, 22 field goals on 25 attempts (88%), 17 extra points on 18 attempts (94.4%)





However, there are more questions at the punter position, where the Cardinals will look to replace Andy Lee.

One of the punters looking to do just that is former Sun Devil Matt Haack.

This is Haack's 7th season in the NFL, but his first with the Cardinals. He has spent time in Miami, Buffalo, and Indianapolis. He has averaged 44.4 yards per punt with his longest being 70 yards. He has 160 of his 429 punts downed inside the 20-yard line.

Haack will be wearing #26.

Haack's stats in 2022-23 (with Indianapolis): 70 punts, 44.8 yards per punt, 28 punts downed inside the 20

Competing with Haack for the starting punter job is 2nd-year pro Nolan Cooney.

Cooney originally signed with New Orleans as an undrafted free agent after the 2021 NFL Draft but was released before the season. He signed with the Cardinals on a futures contract in January 2022.

Cooney will be wearing #16.

Aaron Brewer

Brewer returns as the long snapper for the Cardinals. He and kicker Matt Prater have a long relationship as Prater was Denver's kicker when Brewer came into the NFL in 2012.

Brewer has been with the Cardinals since 2016 and has played in 147 games. He was the long snapper on Prater's then-NFL record 64-yard field goal in 2013 and Prater's Cardinal-record 62-yard field goal in 2021.

He won a Super Bowl with Denver in the 2015-16 season.

The Cardinals are bringing a second long snapper into camp, likely so he has familiarity with Prater, Haack, and the Cardinals' holders in case Brewer gets hurt.

That would be rookie Matt Hembrough, who played college football at Oklahoma State and signed with Arizona as an undrafted free agent.

He was a finalist for the Patrick Mannelly Award in 2022, which goes to college football's best long snapper. He was a team captain for Oklahoma State last year.

The Cardinals report to Training Camp on Tuesday and the first public practice at State Farm Stadium is on Thursday.