Countdown to Training Camp: Here's who will be lining up at quarterback for the Arizona Cardinals

The Cardinals start camp next week and here's a look at who could start for Arizona with Kyler Murray sidelined due to a knee injury.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — We are now just seven days away from the first chance for fans to watch the Arizona Cardinals at training camp at State Farm Stadium in Glendale. 12Sports is counting down to camp by taking a look at who you will see on the field, position by position.

We are starting with what many believe to be the most important position on the field, and one with some question marks for the Cardinals, the quarterbacks. And we can't get into that without first addressing the obvious.

There is no second-guessing this. Even though he will be out for an undetermined amount of time, Kyler is the Cardinals' starting quarterback. Despite tearing his ACL on Monday Night Football against the Patriots last year, at this point, the only true threat to Kyler's job is the Cardinals getting the number-one overall pick in next year's NFL Draft, where USC QB (and reigning Heisman Trophy winner) Caleb Williams is projected to go.

If the former AP Offensive Rookie of the Year and two-time Pro Bowler comes back at any point this season, he will get his job back.

As far as training camp is concerned, you will see Kyler getting a lot of mental reps and working with the coaches as he will be on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list.

Kyler's comeback will be a major story to watch this entire season. The Cardinals gave all of us an inside look at his rehab in last week's episode of Cardinals Flight Plan on YouTube where Kyler said his goal is to be ready to play Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

He would have to be removed from the PUP list and go through full practices to make that happen. Time will tell if that happens, but if it does, expect there to be a lot of buzz around this team come Labor Day.

If in uniform, Kyler will be wearing #1.

Kyler's stats in 2022-23: 11 games played (Record: 3-8), 259 completions on 390 attempts (66.4 completion percentage), 2,368 yards, 14 touchdowns, 7 interceptions

McCoy is the quarterback expected to earn the starting job out of camp. He is going into his third year with the Cardinals where he has seen quite a bit of playing time as Kyler has battled a multitude of injuries.

Last year, McCoy played in four games (three starts) for the Cardinals, where he threw for 780 yards and a touchdown. His best game came in week 10 against the LA Rams, where McCoy was 26/37 for 238 yards and threw his lone touchdown pass of the year, leading Arizona to a 27-17 victory.

The 36-year-old is heading into his 14th NFL season, and will be looked at once again as a key veteran voice to lead this team through the first season under new head coach Jonathan Gannon.

At training camp, expect to see McCoy getting a lot of reps with the starters as he could be going into the season as a starting quarterback for just the second time in his career.

Colt will be wearing #12.

Colt's stats in 2022-23: 4 games played (Record: 1-2 as a starter), 90 completions on 132 attempts (68.2 completion percentage), 780 yards, 1 touchdown, 3 interceptions

Blough returns to the Cardinals after starting the final two games of the regular season in 2022. Blough spent last training camp with the Detroit Lions before being one of the final cuts before the season. He was then signed by the Minnesota Vikings before being picked up by the Cardinals off Minnesota's practice squad when Kyler got hurt.

Blough played very well in first start with the Cardinals, which came on New Year's Day 2023 in Atlanta. Blough was 24/40 for 222 yards and a touchdown, but it wasn't enough as the Cardinals lost to the Falcons, 20-19.

At training camp, expect to see Blough get some time with the starters, but spend more time with the second and third units as the Cardinals figure out their depth chart.

David will be wearing #17.

David's stats in 2022-23: 2 games played (Record 1-1), 38 completions on 58 attempts (65.5 completion percentage), 402 yards, 2 touchdowns, 2 interceptions

Tune is the unknown coming into training camp. He was drafted by the Cardinals in the fifth round out of Houston, where he was a team captain and first-team All-American Athletic Conference.

Tune threw for the third-most touchdowns (40) in the FBS last year and was fifth in passing yards per game (313.4).

He threw for the 2nd-most touchdowns in University of Houston history (104) during his career and was a three-year starter.

Tune is also very confident, as he was quoted saying after the NFL Draft that he believes he is the best quarterback in the draft class.

If that can prove to be true, then we could see Tune earn the starting role out of training camp. But, more likely, we'll see Tune try to earn the backup role behind McCoy.

Clayton will be wearing #15.

Clayton's stats in 2022-23 (at Houston): 13 games played (Record: 8-5), 334 completions on 496 attempts (67.3 completion percentage), 4,074 yards, 40 touchdowns, 10 interceptions

And rounding out the Cardinals quarterback room coming into training camp 2023 is newly-signed Jeff Driskel.

The Florida alum most recently played for the Houston Texans and has been a backup in his five previous seasons.

Driskel did play in seven games for Houston last year, making two starts late in the year.

Driskel could be the odd man out when it comes time for the Cardinals to make cuts, as it is unlikely they will have more than 3 quarterbacks on their 53-man roster (plus Kyler on the PUP list) come Week One. But, if he can make an impression on the new coaching staff, that could make for some tough decisions in a few weeks.

Driskel will be wearing #19.

Jeff's stats in 2022-23: 7 games played (Record: 2-4-1), 20 completions on 75 attempts (26.7 completion percentage), 108 yards, 0 touchdowns, 0 interceptions

The Cardinals will report to training camp on July 25 with the first public practice coming July 27 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.