Countdown to Training Camp: Who is playing Running Back for the Arizona Cardinals?

The 1st public practice of training camp is just 6 days away and today, 12Sports is taking a closer look at who you will see playing running back for Arizona

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The first chance for fans to go out to State Farm Stadium in Glendale and watch the Arizona Cardinals prepare for the 2023 season at training camp is just six days away! And 12Sports in continuing the countdown to training camp by breaking down who you will see on the field, position by position.

Day one saw us take a closer look at the Cardinals' quarterback room.

For day two, we're staying in the backfield and looking at who you will see lined up at running back.

At the top of the Cardinals' depth chart is James Conner. #6 has earned the right to be RB1 as he heads into his 3rd season in the desert after proving himself over the past two seasons.

After four years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Conner signed with Arizona as a free agent in 2021 and burst onto the scene by scoring 18 touchdowns (15 rushing, 3 receiving), which was the third-most in the NFL that season.

Conner took over as the Cardinals' top running back in 2022. He played in 13 of the team's 17 games, rushing 183 times for 782 yards and seven touchdowns. He also had 46 catches for 300 yards and a touchdown.

Conner is still looking for his first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career, but if he can stay healthy, Conner could have a shot at that mark in a revamped Cardinal offense.

As mentioned above, Conner will be wearing #6.

Conner's 2022-23 stats: 13 games (13 starts), 183 rushing attempts, 782 yards (4.3 yards per carry), 7 rushing touchdowns, 46 receptions, 300 yards, 1 receiving touchdown, 3 fumbles (1 lost)

Ingram is returning for his sophomore season in the NFL.

The former USC Trojan was drafted in the sixth round of the 2022 NFL Draft by the Cardinals and served as a backup last season for Arizona.

While he did not see much playing time, Ingram did impress his coaches last year.

"(Ingram's) very talented," then-head coach Kliff Kingsbury said after the Cardinals' loss to the Saints last season. "That's why we kept five running backs on the roster; you don't see that much. He was really impressive in preseason and has been impressive on scout team. Now it's about making sure he understands the game plan and can execute it at a high level. But his natural gifts are pretty special."

In camp, Ingram will have a real shot at showing the new coaching staff he deserves more carries and the primary backup role to James Conner.

Ingram will be wearing #30.

Ingram's stats in 2022-23: 12 games (0 starts), 27 rushing attempts, 60 yards (2.2 yards per carry), 1 rushing touchdown, 4 receptions, 21 yards

Adding to the list of returning running backs for the Cardinals is seven-year NFL veteran Corey Clement.

This will be the second season in the desert for Clement, who split time between the active roster and the practice squad last year.

The former Wisconsin Badger originally signed with the Philadelphia Eagles as an undrafted free agent in 2017 and spent four seasons there, which included winning a Super Bowl in 2018.

Clement spent the 2021 season with the Dallas Cowboys before joining the Cardinals in 2022.

He was active for nine games last season, but only saw the field in four of them. He did start for the Cardinals in Week 18 against the San Francisco 49ers.

Clement will be wearing #23.

Clement's stats in 2022-23: 9 games (1 start), 15 rushing attempts, 55 yards (3.7 yards per carry), 1 rushing touchdown, 5 receptions, 54 yards

Williams is back for what he hopes to be his first full season with the Cardinals.

The Cardinals signed Williams to their practice squad last October. He had spent time with the Indianapolis Colts and Baltimore Ravens before that.

Williams got the call-up to the 53-man roster for Week 18 of last season. He did not get any carries but did make a catch in the game against the 49ers.

It is unlikely that the Cardinals will have five running backs on their 53-man roster for the second year in a row, so Williams could be battling for a roster spot with the final running back on the roster.

Williams will be wearing #22.

Williams' states in 2022-23: 1 game (0 starts), 1 reception, 5 yards

And that brings us to the final member of the Cardinals' running back room, rookie Emari Demercado out of TCU.

Demercado has some recent big-game experience, as the Horned Frogs made a run to the College Football Playoff National Championship Game last year.

Demercado's best collegiate season was last year, as he rushed for 681 yards and six touchdowns. His best game came here in the Valley at the Fiesta Bowl (a College Football Playoff semifinal) against Michigan. He ran for a career-high 150 yards and scored a touchdown in TCU's upset victory.

Demercado, who signed with the Cardinals as an undrafted free agent after this year's draft, will hope those good vibes from the Fiesta Bowl will follow him as he looks to make the Cardinals' roster.

Demercado will be wearing #31.

Demercado's stats in 2022-23 (at TCU): 15 games, 121 rushing attempts, 681 yards (5.6 yards per carry), 6 rushing touchdowns, 13 receptions, 65 yards, 1 receiving touchdown

The Cardinals will report to training camp on July 25 with the first public practice coming July 27 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.