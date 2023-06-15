Here's when you can watch the Arizona Cardinals at training camp

The Cardinals wrapped up their offseason program Thursday and announced their open practice schedule for training camp next month

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Believe it or not, we are just more than a month away from the Arizona Cardinals opening training camp for the 2023 season.

The team wrapped up their mandatory minicamp Thursday in Tempe, which marks the end of their offseason program.

The Cardinals also released the schedule for when fans can head out to State Farm Stadium and watch open practices during camp, which is listed below.

Arizona Cardinals 2023 Training Camp Powered by Cox Open Practice Schedule

Thursday, July 27 from 1:15-2:30 p.m.

Friday, July 28 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Saturday, July 29 from 1:15-2:45 p.m. (Back Together Weekend)

Monday, July 31 from 1:45-3:00 p.m.

Tuesday, August 1 from 1:15-2:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 2 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Thursday, August 3 from 1:15-2:45 p.m.

Saturday, August 5 from 1:15-3:15 p.m. (Red & White Practice)

Monday, August 7 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Tuesday, August 8 from 1:15-2:45 p.m.

Wednesday, August 9 from 1:45-3:15 p.m.

Parking and admission for all 11 practices will be free, but digital tickets will be required to get in.

Tickets will be made available on the Cardinals mobile app, which can be downloaded by clicking here or by searching 'Arizona Cardinals' in your phone's app store.

Open practice tickets will open for season ticket holders at 10 am on July 17. If you are a season ticket holder, just go to the account manager section on the Cardinals' website: https://www.azcardinals.com/am.

Tickets will open to the general public at 10:00 am on July 19. Each person can reserve up to four tickets while supplies last. Those tickets will be made available here.

The Cardinals will take part in the NFL's 'Back Together Weekend' on Saturday, July 29, and the annual Red & White Practice will be held on August 5. The Cardinals will announce more details on both of those events soon.

The Cardinals will play preseason games against the Denver Broncos (Friday, August 11) and the Kansas City Chiefs (Saturday, August 19) at State Farm Stadium. They will then go to Minnesota for a week of joint practices with the Vikings and wrap up their preseason by playing the Vikings on Saturday, August 26 at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis.

The Cardinals will open the 2023 season on Sunday, September 10 against the Washington Commanders at FedEx Field in Maryland.