Countdown to Arizona Cardinals Training Camp: Offensive Line

PHOENIX — Local media members were delighted to hear from Arizona Cardinals longtime left tackle DJ Humphries back in June during Voluntary Organized Team Activities. A back injury sidelined the outgoing offensive lineman for months last season, but Hump is eager to get back to providing the consistency the Cardinals desperately need in the trenches.

Only three o-linemen – Kelvin Beachum, Sean Harlow and Josh Jones – played in all 17 games for the Cardinals in the 2022-23 season. With injuries and free agency depleting an already thin o-line, first-year General Manager Monti Ossenfort addressed the need for depth in the draft by selecting Ohio State product Paris Johnson Jr. in the first round.

Here's a look at some of the key players tasked with keeping the quarterback upright during the 2023-24 season:

D.J. Humphries, Left Tackle

Paris Johnson Jr., Left Guard

Will Hernandez, Right Guard

Kelvin Beachum, Right Tackle

Other players to watch: Josh Jones and Lecitus Smith

