Lina’s Lounge: 1-on-1 with Arizona Cardinals linebacker Chandler Jones

Jones stands as the franchise leader in sacks and he's one of the team captains.

ARIZONA, USA — Back in September, Arizona Cardinals star pass-rusher, Chandler Jones, confirmed he asked for a trade over the summer.

He wanted out of Arizona just two months ago but today he stands as the franchise leader in sacks and he's one of the team captains. But the New York native never could've predicted he'd be landing in the Valley in the first place.

"I never even thought I would be in Arizona to be honest with you. I'm from New York and I went to Syracuse and then when I got traded from Boston, I had no idea I'd be in Arizona,” Jones said.

The 31-year-old linebacker became the Cardinals all-time franchise leader in sacks in Week 9 when he sacked San Francisco 49ers quarterback, Jimmy Garoppolo, in the second quarter. Jones already has a Super Bowl championship and three Pro Bowl selections to his name, but this milestone holds a special place in his heart.

“For me to have the all-time sack record here in Arizona it's a great feeling for me personally. I'm not too much of an individual stat guy but this one definitely stands out,” Jones said.

Following his Week 11 performance in Seattle, where he recorded four tackles, two sacks, two tackles for loss, three QB hits and a forced fumble, Jones was named the “NFC Defensive Player of the Week” for the second time this season. He also earned the honor following his record-setting performance in the Cardinals Week 1 win in Tennessee where he finished with six tackles, a career-high five sacks, two forced fumbles, six QB hits and four tackles for loss.

Jones grew up in a competitive household in Rochester, NY, with brothers Arthur and Jon. Arthur won a Super Bowl championship with the Baltimore Ravens in 2013 and Jon is a former two-time UFC Light Heavyweight Championship.

“Growing up everything was a competition,” Jones said. “Who could get to the refrigerator the fastest, who could eat more food… It was always a competition and I think that’s what we credit to a lot of our success today.”

If Jones were to deliver a message to his younger self, it would be simple: stay consistent.

“Not just on the field but whatever I’m doing,” Jones said. ”Whether it’s in the classroom or even just doing my chores. If my mom and dad’s telling me to take the trash out every Tuesday, I have to make sure Tuesday I take the trash out. So, the message I would send to my younger me is just staying consistent.”

Jones has been a consistent playmaker on this Arizona defense and is working to lead this team deep into the playoffs and make even more history after starting the season 9-2.

