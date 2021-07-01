Suns Western Conference Finals win marks one year since Cameron Payne got call to join team

Team 12 caught up with Payne's mother LeShawn Payne. She said her son got the call from coach Monty Williams to join the Suns just a year before the big win!

PHOENIX — Suns guard Cameron Payne had a lot to celebrate Wednesday night, not only did the Suns punch their ticket to the NBA Finals with a win over the Clippers, but it was exactly a year since he got the call from coach Monty Williams to join the team, his mother told Team 12.

"Today was Cameron Payne's anniversary of getting the call from Monty. Today was the day, the anniversary. He was in the pool getting the call," LeShawn, Payne's mother, told Team 12 after the big win.

She was ecstatic after watching her son's major victory on the court with his team.

"We cannot put it in words. We are so excited for our boys to come from like everybody not believing in us and all of that, but we came, we swept through from the bubble to now," LeShawn exclaimed.

Payne stepped up in a big way for the Suns throughout the playoffs when point guard Chris Paul was out for an injury and COVID protocols. He has managed to knock down shots in times the Suns needed them and run the court keeping the game tempo in Phoenix's favor.

Payne was cleared to play in Game 4 of the series versus the Clippers after sustaining an ankle injury in Game 3 of the tough-fought series.

In 13 playoff appearances, Payne has averaged 11.1 points, 3.7 assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.0 steals in 21.2 minutes, according to ESPN.com.

