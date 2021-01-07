Phoenix Suns fans celebrate on social media, IRL after Game 6 victory

After watching the Suns beat the Clippers, fans took to social media and the streets to celebrate the Western Conference Championship.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Suns are the 2021 NBA Western Conference Champions! And after watching the Suns take down the Los Angeles Clippers in Game 6, fans were ready to celebrate.

As soon as the clock reached zeroes in the fourth quarter, fans took to downtown Phoenix to celebrate the victory with others. People were driving around Phoenix Suns Arena, waving Suns flags and honking horns in excitement as the Suns head back to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993.

Those unable to make it downtown took to social media to join in on the festivities. Fans logged on to their favorite social media platforms, including Twitter, to post celebratory well wishes to the team.

Here are a few posts celebrating the Suns' big win.

some special stuff brewing in The Valley!#RallyTheValley — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 1, 2021

Congrats to the @Suns on advancing to the NBA finals! One more to go. Bring it home! #RallyTheValley — Captain Mark Kelly (@CaptMarkKelly) July 1, 2021

For now, the Suns will rest and celebrate the hard-fought win over the Clippers. Tickets for the first two games of the NBA Finals will go on sale Thursday at 11 a.m.

