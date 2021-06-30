Phoenix Mercury to make Bally's the exclusive sports betting partner of team

Bally's Corporation will partner with the Mercury for 15 years starting July 1.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Mercury is celebrating their 25th year in the WNBA by entering the sports betting world.

The team announced Wednesday that Bally's Corporation will become their exclusive sports betting partner.

For the next 15 years starting July 1, Bally's Corporation will host and manage an online and mobile sports betting service in Arizona on behalf of the Mercury.

"Bally’s and the Phoenix Mercury strongly believe that a groundbreaking partnership of this magnitude accelerates the momentum surrounding women’s sports, creates a bigger platform for the Mercury, while delivering fan engagement on an unprecedented scale in women’s sports," said Jason Rowley, CEO & President of the Phoenix Mercury, in a news release.

Once the Mercury receives their official mobile sports betting license from the Arizona Dept. of Gaming, Bally's will also operate a retail sportsbook in the vicinity of the Phoenix Suns Arena and promote its business in connection with Phoenix Mercury games.

Bally's will also join the team's Changemaker Partners, a group of companies such as PayPal and Verizon, that focuses on diversity, equity and inclusion.

Bally's Corporation owns and manages 14 casinos across 10 states, a horse racetrack in Colorado and has access to online sports betting licenses in 14 states, with Arizona becoming their 15th state.

"We are also excited about the prospect of providing sports fans in Arizona with access to our first-in-class online sports betting platform and enhancing the way that they engage with their favorite sports pastimes," said Soo Kim, Chairman of Bally’s Corporation’s Board of Directors, in a news release.

