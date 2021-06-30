x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Suns

Suns are headed to NBA Finals after 130-103 victory over Clippers

The Suns are the Western Conference Champions and will make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.
Credit: AP
Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker, center, goes up for a dunk during the first half in Game 6 of the NBA basketball Western Conference Finals against the Los Angeles Clippers Wednesday, June 30, 2021, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

LOS ANGELES — The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 after topping the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 Wednesday night..

Here's how it happened

First half:

Head Coach Monty Williams said he wanted to play with more force in Game 6, and that's what the Suns did. Devin Booker came out more aggressive with no mask and suffering a broken nose and was active at the top of the key and in the paint. 

Paul found his rhythm offensively, hitting two consecutive threes and Jae Crowder also came alive with 16 points after playing quietly in earlier games during this series and went into the half with a nine-point lead, 66-57.

RELATED: Phoenix Mercury to make Bally's the exclusive sports betting partner of team

Second half:

There was more contact made and fewer whistles blew midway through the half. However, Patrick Beverley made sure to he played his villain role and shoved Paul to the ground as he was walking to the bench and it resulted in him being ejected from the game during the fourth.

Paul dominated in the fourth on both sides of the court ultimately ending the game with 41 points and leading the Suns to a 130-103 victory and an appearance in the Finals.

It will be Chris Paul's first appearance in 16 seasons.

RELATED: New to the Phoenix Suns bandwagon? Here are 5 things to know.

Watch 12 on YouTube: