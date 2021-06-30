Suns are headed to NBA Finals after 130-103 victory over Clippers

The Suns are the Western Conference Champions and will make their first NBA Finals appearance since 1993.

LOS ANGELES — The Phoenix Suns are headed to the NBA Finals for the first time since 1993 after topping the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 Wednesday night..

Here's how it happened

First half:

Head Coach Monty Williams said he wanted to play with more force in Game 6, and that's what the Suns did. Devin Booker came out more aggressive with no mask and suffering a broken nose and was active at the top of the key and in the paint.

Paul found his rhythm offensively, hitting two consecutive threes and Jae Crowder also came alive with 16 points after playing quietly in earlier games during this series and went into the half with a nine-point lead, 66-57.

Second half:

There was more contact made and fewer whistles blew midway through the half. However, Patrick Beverley made sure to he played his villain role and shoved Paul to the ground as he was walking to the bench and it resulted in him being ejected from the game during the fourth.

Patrick Beverley was ejected after shoving Chris Paul from behind. pic.twitter.com/z0GFL1tb6J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 1, 2021

Paul dominated in the fourth on both sides of the court ultimately ending the game with 41 points and leading the Suns to a 130-103 victory and an appearance in the Finals.

It will be Chris Paul's first appearance in 16 seasons.