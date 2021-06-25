Chris Paul's impact on LA before becoming a Phoenix Suns superstar

Paul's foundation worked closely with the Boys and Girls club in an LA neighborhood to promote athletics and education.

LOS ANGELES — Chris Paul made a comeback in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals on Thursday night against the LA Clippers.

What some may not know about the Valley superstar is that before Paul played for the Phoenix Suns, he did a stint with the Clippers.

His impact off the court on the LA community has lasted long since. The Chris Paul Family Foundation worked with the Boys and Girls Club in the Watts/Willowbrook community.

CEO Patrick Mahoney said that it's critical and highly impactful to be able to have figures that kids can look up to.

"We're so grateful to get the support of the Clippers and the Chris Paul Family Foundation," he said.

The partnership resulted in a renovation at the center more than six years ago but the remodel and boosters are nothing short of incredible.

"Furniture, a golf zone, golf simulator which was really a cool thing for kids to have access to. He helped with programs like literacy, arts, and athletics, he added. Athletes are seen as superhuman beings and when they are able to provide the stories around their journey and their time with the boys and girls club it makes their future seems more wide open."

In 2016, Paul received ESPN's Second Annual Sports Humanitarian of the Year Award.

"[He is] somebody who takes the time or gives the visibility into what their journey looks like and how they got to where they are is important to children," Mahoney said. "We're truly grateful and I'm sure they'll continue to support Boys and Girls club in the future."

Sports