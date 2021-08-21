5 things we learned from the Cardinals' loss to the Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 in a preseason game Friday night.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — The Arizona Cardinals took a tough blow in their 17-10 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs during their second preseason game Friday night.

Multiple factors went into the loss, including a lackluster performance from the offense and a limited number of plays ran. Here are five things that we learned from the game.

Real enough?

Earlier in the week, Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray shared his honest thoughts on playing in the preseason. Murray said, “it’s not real… It’s live reps. You take something away from it, but it doesn’t count. That’s how I feel about it.”

Against the Chiefs, Murray and the offense played like it didn’t count. The first team offense was terrible. Going three-and-out for three-straight series, totaling -1 yards.

Sure, they were missing starting WR DeAndre Hopkins, LG Justin Pugh and are on their 3rd RG with Josh Jones, but that’s no excuse not to do the basic things like protecting.

Murray finished 1/4, two passing yards, two sacks, and an abysmal -1.8 yards-per-pass. It was nice to see new receiver, AJ Green, start and get some reps despite limited practice time, but the timing between Green and Murray was off. Maybe it’s time to treat next week’s 3rd preseason game at the Saints like the real thing?

Bad stat

By halftime, the Chiefs had ran 42 plays for 218 yards while the Cardinals had 25 plays for just 79 yards.

The Kansas City Chiefs outlast the Arizona Cardinals, 17-10.



This touchdown catch, though. 😳 pic.twitter.com/xNd3kuYNN3 — Football Central (@Arounddotcom) August 21, 2021

Good practice

Last night's game provided another good learning experience for their new middle men of the defense. Rookie linebacker Zaven Collins and Isiah Simmons played the entire first half.

The Cardinals wanted the former first rounds picks to get plenty of reps against the Chiefs’ offense, since Kansas City does a lot of things they'll see in the NFC West this season.

Collins and Simmons finished with eight combined tackles (four each). The first team defense held Patrick Mahomes and the high powered Chiefs' offense to just three points.

The lone highlight of the night was 3rd year cornerback Byron Murphy, from Saguaro high school, with the end zone interception for a touchback. Devon Kennard, from Desert Vista high school, put the pressure on Mahomes.

Watt time is it?

Finally, JJ Watt will hit the field. Watt told ESPN during the broadcast that he's "all good" and will "be back to practice Monday.”

He’s been out all during camp with a hamstring injury he suffered during the condition test on day one. Watt followed up with he has no (health) issues and that the team has been “playing it very safe” with his injury.

The three-time defensive player of the year signed a 2-year deal with the Cardinals in the offseason. The 32-year-old has a history of injuries, but is coming off a solid season, playing 91% of the Texans’ defensive snaps last season.

Missing

Before the game, the NFL Network reported two assistant coaches, including tight ends coach Steve Heiden, missed the game due to COVID protocols.

Kliff Kingsbury told us earlier in camp that his entire coaching staff was vaccinated. Three players, including Pugh, receiver Andy Isabella and defensive tackle Jordan Phillips, also missed the game because of COVID protocols.

