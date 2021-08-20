Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald says he doesn't have 'urge to play,' not retired yet

In a radio interview on Friday, the Cardinals player said he doesn't have the "urge" to play football right now. But he may feel differently in the future.

PHOENIX — Larry Fitzgerald has finally talked about his future.

While not saying he is retiring, Fitz told Jim Gray in a radio interview on Friday that he wasn’t planning on playing right now, and that he doesn’t have the “urge” to get back on the field.

For now, Cardinal fans will have to listen to Fitzgerald on his Sirius XM Radio Show with Jim Gray and Tom Brady.

When asked if he was a radio broadcaster or a football player, Fitz replied, “for now, I’ll be a radio broadcaster,” but he left the door open by saying, “I don’t know how I’ll feel in September, October, November moving forward but I just, today, I just don’t have the urge. And I think I have to be respectful of that."

The Cardinals Darren Urban released additional details about the interview.

"To be honest with you I just don’t have the urge to play right now."



Larry Fitzgerald with his strongest comments to date about his future with the @AZCardinals and the NFL:https://t.co/O72oWsGOok — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) August 20, 2021

The full show will air on SiriusXM's Mad Dog Sports Radio channel at 3 p.m. Arizona time, 6 p.m. eastern.