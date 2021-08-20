x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Cardinals

Henne, Buechele throw TD passes, Chiefs beat Cardinals 17-10

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray saw his first preseason action, playing the first three series.
Credit: AP
Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Rondale Moore (85) is tackled by Kansas City Chiefs cornerback Deandre Baker (30) during the first half of an NFL football game, Friday, Aug. 20, 2021, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri)

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Chad Henne and rookie Shane Buechele threw touchdown passes to help the Kansas City Chiefs beat the Arizona Cardinals 17-10 in a preseason game Friday night.

Patrick Mahomes started and completed 10 of 18 passes for 78 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The 2018 Most Valuable Player led two 15-play drives in his most extensive action so far this preseason.

RELATED: Cardinals' Larry Fitzgerald says he doesn't have 'urge to play,' not retired yet

Henne was 6 of 8 for 82 yards and a touchdown. Buechele was 9 of 11 for 115 yards with a touchdown and an interception.

Arizona quarterback Kyler Murray saw his first preseason action, playing the first three series.

He was 1-of-4 passing for 2 yards and also gained 8 yards on the ground.

RELATED: 5 burning questions the Arizona Cardinals must answer in 2021

Sports

Watch more of the latest sports videos on the 12 News YouTube channel. Don’t forget to subscribe! 

 