Kyler Murray says training camp 'isn't real' heading into preseason game against Chiefs

PHOENIX — The Arizona Cardinals are getting ready for their second pre-season game Friday at home against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The big news on Tuesday came from starting quarterback Kyler Murray. When asked about his thoughts on Training Camp, Murray didn’t hold back.

“It’s not real. I see it as go out and play well, it's not real, you play bad, you’ve got a bad taste in your mouth," Murray said. "At the end of the day it's reps, it’s live reps, you can take something away from it, but like I said, it, this doesn’t count.”

Murray was also asked if he was upset he didn’t get to play in last week's pre-season opener against the Cowboys.

“Definitely wasn’t mad about it,” he said.

Murray understands it's an important time for the younger players but knows that there are other players on the team that agree with him and dislike the preseason.

Kyler also said he doesn’t care about some of the linemen taking time off for injuries or the wear and tear of camp. As long as they are ready to go by Sept. 12, that’s all he cares about.

Arizona will face Kansas City in week two of the pre-season on Aug. 20 at 5 p.m. at State Farm Stadium.

