'Glad to truly be home': 4-star QB recruit Rashada commits to ASU football

TEMPE, Ariz. — That loud roar you hear echoing around Sun Devil Stadium Wednesday is the boisterous cheers from ASU football fans after hearing the news.

It looks like the Sun Devils found their next quarterback.

Four-star recruit Jaden Rashada took to Twitter Wednesday to announce that he is headed to Arizona State University to play for Head Coach Kenny Dillingham.

"Glad to truly be home," Rashada tweeted. "Can't wait to carry on the family name at the university and start my journey!"

ASU is his father's alma mater and Rashada said the university was his "childhood dream school." Harlen Rashada, his father, played defensive back at Arizona State from 1992-94.

Rashada is expected to compete for the starting quarterback job right away. He was previously a highly-committed recruit for the Florida Gators.

Hailing from Pittsburg, California, Rashada is ranked 44th overall by 247Sports in the 2023 recruiting class.

This is a developing story. We will add more information as it becomes available.

