Ragle is leaving the FCS school to join the staff of new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham, who played for Ragle at Chaparral.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

TEMPE, Ariz. — Editor's Note: The above video is from an earlier broadcast.

Arizona State has hired Idaho State head coach Charlie Ragle to serve as assistant head coach and special teams coordinator.

The school announced Wednesday that Ragle is leaving the FCS school to join the staff of new Sun Devils coach Kenny Dillingham, who played for Ragle at Scottsdale's Chaparral High School.

Arizona State also hired former Sun Devils defensive lineman Vince Amey as defensive line coach.

Ragle returns to the Pac-12 after going 1-10 in one season at Idaho State. He previously served as an assistant coach at California from 2017-21 and Arizona from 2012-16.

Amey was a member of the 1996 Arizona State team that went to the Rose Bowl and served as defensive line coach under Ragle last season. He previously coached in the XFL and was Arizona's defensive line coach for two seasons.

Arizona sports

The city of Phoenix is home to five major professional sports league teams; The NFL's Arizona Cardinals, NBA's Phoenix Suns, WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury, MLB's Arizona Diamondbacks and NHL's Arizona Coyotes.

The Cardinals have made the State Farm Stadium in Glendale their home turf and the Footprint Center in downtown Phoenix is home to both the Suns and the Mercury. The Indoor Football League’s Arizona Rattlers also play at the Footprint. Phoenix has a soccer team with the USL's Phoenix Rising FC.

The Valley hosts multiple major sporting events on a yearly basis, including college football's Fiesta Bowl and Cactus Bowl; the PGA Tour’s highest-attended event, the Waste Management Phoenix Open; NASCAR events each spring and fall; and Cactus League Spring Training.

Sports