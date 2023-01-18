ASU releases 2023 football schedule

We are now getting a look at Head Coach Kenny Dillingham's first season in Tempe, which features eight games at Sun Devil Stadium.

TEMPE, Ariz. — We are getting our first look at Arizona State's first season under head coach Kenny Dillingham as ASU released their football schedule Wednesday morning.

The schedule features 8 home games, including visits from Lincoln Riley and USC, Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes, Dillingham's old team, the Oregon Ducks, and the Territorial Cup against the Arizona Wildcats.

Here is a breakdown of the full schedule.

Week 1: Thursday, Aug. 31 vs. Southern Utah

This is ASU's lone game against a team from the Football Championship Subdivision (FCS) and continues the recent tradition of opening on a Thursday against an FCS school.

This will be just the second time the Sun Devils and Thunderbirds have met on the football field, with the last meeting coming on September 2, 2021, when ASU won 41-41.

Week 2: Sept. 9 vs. Oklahoma State

ASU will be wrapping up their home-and-home series with the Cowboys by welcoming Mike Gundy and Co. to Tempe in Week 2.

The Cowboys should be comfortable coming to the Valley, as they have played their last two bowl games in Arizona (the 2021-22 Fiesta Bowl and the 2022-23 Guaranteed Rate Bowl), but both of those games were in air-conditioned stadiums rather than the Valley's heat in early September.

This will be the fifth game all-time between the Sun Devils and Cowboys and the series is tied at two. Oklahoma State won the first meeting in 1984, ASU won the next two in 1991 and 1993, and the Cowboys won last year's game in Stillwater 34-17.

Week 3: Sept. 16 vs. Fresno State

ASU will wrap up its non-conference schedule by taking on the Fresno State Bulldogs out of the Mountain West Conference.

The Sun Devils have beaten Fresno State in three of their four all-time meetings (1931, 1933, and 1941), but the Bulldogs won the most recent meeting in the 2018 Mitsubishi Motors Las Vegas Bowl.

ASU has also had a mixed record against Moutain West teams in recent years with a win over UNLV in 2021, losses to San Diego State in 2017 and 2018, the loss to Fresno State in 2018, and wins over New Mexico in 2014 and 2015.

ASU's all-time record against the Mountain West is 107-36-2.

Week 4: Sept. 23 vs. USC

ASU's fourth-straight home game to open the season and Pac-12 opener will be against the reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Caleb Williams, and the USC Trojans.

This will also be the last conference meeting between these schools as USC will head to the Big Ten in 2024.

This series has been largely dominated by USC as the Trojans have won 24 of the 38 meetings with ASU including last year's 42-25 win in Los Angeles. The Sun Devils last beat the Trojans in 2021.

Week 5: Sept. 30 at Cal

The Sun Devils' first road trip of the 2023 season will take them to Berkeley, California to take on the Cal Golden Bears.

It has been a few years since Cal and ASU have squared off on the gridiron; the teams have not played since 2019.

The Sun Devils and Golden Bears have played 34 times and the series is square at 17 wins a piece. ASU has won 3 of the last 4 meetings (2012, 2016, and 2019); Cal's last win over ASU came in 2015.

Week 6: Oct. 7 vs. Colorado

ASU will come back home in Week 6 for the first meeting between two of the biggest head coaching hires of this past offseason: Coach Kenny and Coach Prime (aka Deion Sanders).

The Colorado Buffaloes will come to Tempe to play ASU on Oct. 7.

Before the College Football Playoff National Championship game on Jan. 9, Sanders did spark rumors that this game could be moved to Week 0 as the season opener for both schools, but that plan was nixed just days later after the Football Oversight committee denied a waiver to move the game.

ASU has dominated the all-time series against Colorado, winning 10 of the 13 games. The Sun Devils are also on a 2-game winning streak against the Buffs. CU last beat ASU in 2019.

Week 7: BYE

Week 8: Oct. 21 at Washington

The Sun Devils will take a trip up to Seattle after their bye week to take on the Washington Huskies and quarterback Michael Penix Jr., who could be a Heisman Trophy contender this coming season.

ASU scored their biggest win of 2022 over the then-No. 21 Huskies as QB Trenton Bourget came on after Emory Jones was injured and led ASU to a 45-38 upset win.

This will be the 40th meeting between the Sun Devils and Huskies and ASU leads the series 22-17. ASU has won two-straight games and Washington's last win over ASU came in 2018.

Week 9: Oct. 28 vs. Washington State

The Sun Devils will follow their trip to Washington by welcoming the Washington State Cougars to Sun Devil Stadium in Week 9.

Last year, the Sun Devils took a trip up to the Palouse to play Washington State but lost 28-18.

ASU leads the all-time series against the Cougars 28-17-2, but Washington State has dominated the recent meetings, winning 4 of the last 5 games. ASU's last win over Washington State came in 2019.

Week 10: Nov. 4 at Utah

ASU's first of two back-to-back road games will come against the reigning Pac-12 Champion Utah Utes.

ASU has struggled against Utah as the Utes have won 5 of the past 7 games between the two schools.

Utah is also on a three-game winning streak against ASU and the Sun Devils' last win over Utah was in 2018.

Utah is sure to be one of the top teams in the Pac-12 once again, as they welcome back quarterback Cameron Rising and the Utes have the third-best recruiting class in the Pac-12, according to 247 Sports.

Week 11: Nov. 11 at UCLA

ASU wraps up their back-to-back road games with a trip to the Rose Bowl for their final conference matchup against UCLA, who will also head to the Big Ten in 2024 along with crosstown rival USC.

UCLA came to Tempe last season and ran all over the Devils en route to a 50-36 victory. The Bruins ended up with a berth in the Sun Bowl, where they lost to Pitt 37-35.

This will be the 40th meeting between ASU and UCLA, and the Bruins lead the series 23-15-1. UCLA has won 4 of the past 6 games. ASU's last win in this series came in 2021, the Devils' last trip to the Rose Bowl.

Week 12: Nov. 18 vs. Oregon

The penultimate game of ASU's regular season will be head coach Kenny Dillingham's first game against his former team, Oregon.

The Ducks, who are going into their 2nd season under head coach Dan Lanning, return their quarterback, Bo Nix, and many other startes on both offense and defense.

Oregon also seemed like a College Football Playoff contender for much of last season before two late-season losses to Washington and Oregon State.

This series has been absolutely dominated by Oregon in recent years, as the Ducks have won 15 of the past 20 games, and even won 10 straight games over ASU from 2005-2016.

However, the past four games have featured two wins for each school, and in the last matchup in 2019, which also came in late November in Tempe, ASU upset then-No. 5 Oregon 31-28. Time will tell if the Sun Devils will be able to hand Oregon another late-season upset loss.

Week 13: Nov. 25 vs. Arizona

The Sun Devils will wrap up their regular season by taking on archrival Arizona at Sun Devil Stadium.

The Sun Devils will be looking to recapture the Territorial Cup, which Arizona won 38-35 in Tucson last November. Before that game, ASU had won five straight games over the Wildcats.

This will be the 97th meeting between ASU and Arizona. The Wildcats lead the series 50-45-1. ASU has won 9 of the last 13 games and has not lost to Arizona in Tempe since 2011.

If ASU wins the Pac-12 South and qualifies for the Pac-12 Championship Game at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, that game will be played on Friday, Dec. 1.

