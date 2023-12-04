Candidate who nearly beat Liz Harris in election picked to be her replacement

Julie Willoughby was picked by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to replace Liz Harris after the Legislature voted to expel Harris last month.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

MARICOPA COUNTY, Ariz. — Julie Willoughby has been picked to fill an East Valley seat in the Arizona House of Representatives left vacant after lawmakers expelled Republican Liz Harris last month.

Willoughby, a registered nurse, narrowly lost to Harris during the 2022 general election and was picked Friday by the Maricopa County Board of Supervisors to fill the empty seat in Legislative District 13.

The board had to pick from a list of three Republicans to fill the seat for the remainder of the two-year term. Harris and Steven Steele were the other GOP candidates recommended to the board.

Harris was expelled by the Legislature after she invited a speaker who made controversial allegations against several elected officials during a hearing in February.

During that public hearing, Jacqueline Breger accused numerous Republican and Democratic public officials of laundering money for the cartels through the use of fraudulent mortgage documents.

A legislative ethics committee determined that Harris damaged "the institutional integrity of the House" by inviting Breger to speak.

UPDATE Maricopa County Board votes 4-1 to appoint Julie Willoughby to vacant #LD13 House seat. Supe Gallardo said he couldn’t vote for someone who doesn’t agree that elections were fair. https://t.co/r0SO8Kkg1D — Brahm Resnik (@brahmresnik) May 5, 2023

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.