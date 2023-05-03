Report: Arizona lawmaker committed 'disorderly behavior' by inviting speaker

A committee found Republican Liz Harris "damaged" the integrity of the Arizona House by inviting a speaker who made criminal allegations against state officials.

PHOENIX — A legislative ethics committee has found that an Arizona lawmaker committed "disorderly behavior" by inviting a speaker who made criminal allegations against multiple state officials.

In a report released Tuesday, the Arizona House Ethics Committee condemned the actions of state Rep. Liz Harris, R-District 13, in relation to a presentation that was given on Feb. 23 before a group of lawmakers.

Jacqueline Breger spoke before the lawmakers and made allegations suggesting that the Sinaloa cartel was using fraudulent mortgage documents to launder money to a wide range of officials, both Republicans and Democrats.

Breger additionally accused the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of being "integral to the laundering activities."

The Legislature's Republican leaders quickly condemned the presentation -- arguing the hearing was not an appropriate venue to make such allegations -- and pinned the blame on Harris for inviting Breger to speak.

A video of the Feb. 23 hearing can be watched here.

State Rep. Stephanie Stahl Hamilton, D-District 10, filed a complaint calling for an ethics investigation into Harris.

The ethics committee, which comprised of three Republicans and two Democrats, concluded that Harris was at least aware Breger would present criminal allegations during the hearing.

Therefore, the committee unanimously determined that Harris violated the House's rules by committing "disorderly behavior" and encouraged the House to consider disciplining the lawmaker.

Democrats in the House have already called for holding Harris accountable. A spokesperson for the House Republicans said lawmakers are currently reviewing the committee's report.

The ethics committee's report can be read below:

