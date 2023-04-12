Now-former state Rep. Liz Harris expelled from the Arizona House

Harris' expulsion comes a day after a legislative ethics committee found she damaged "the institutional integrity of the House."

The Republican-controlled Arizona House of Representatives voted to expel one of their own Wednesday morning, a day after a report found now-former Rep. Liz Harris committed "disorderly behavior" in inviting a speaker who spread a baseless election conspiracy theory.

The House made the vote with 46 representatives voting yes and 13 voting no. A two-thirds majority is needed to expel a representative.

Harris, formerly R-District 13 in the East Valley, was expelled after a legislative ethics committee report found she damaged "the institutional integrity of the House" after she invited Jacqueline Breger to publicly speak before a group of lawmakers.

Breger in February spoke at a public hearing in front of lawmakers when she, without evidence, accused numerous Republican and Democratic public officials of laundering money for the Sinaloa Drug Cartel through the use of fraudulent mortgage documents. She also accused the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints of being "integral to the laundering activities."

Harris is the first lawmaker to be expelled from the House since 2018 when Rep. Don Shooter (R) was expelled amid sexual harassment allegations.

Arizona Republican leaders spoke out against the Breger incident in the days following, with House Speaker Ben Toma and Senate President Warren Petersen, pinning the blame for the presentation on Harris.

“What should have been a joint hearing to examine commonsense election reforms devolved into disgraceful fringe theater," Toma said in a statement Monday. "I’m not alone in believing that it was irresponsible and bad judgment for Ms. Harris to invite a person to present unsubstantiated and defamatory allegations in a legislative forum.”

Harris, elected for the first time in 2022, made a controversial name for herself early by announcing she would not cast her vote on any bill unless the 2022 election was redone. She issued the statement on Instagram and her campaign website saying in part "it has become obvious that we need to hold a new election immediately."

Since making the statement, Harris has voted on 100 bills, despite the 2022 election never being redone.

