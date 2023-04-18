Could ousted Arizona lawmaker replace herself in House? It's possible. Here's what we know.

Election denier Liz Harris is top choice of east Valley Republicans for appointment to seat left vacant when Harris was expelled. County board will decide.

PHOENIX — Expelled Arizona lawmaker Liz Harris is the top choice of Republican activists in her east Valley district to fill the seat that Harris lost.

Is there any chance the House of Representatives will have to take Harris back?

The answer: Yes, but.

Here's what we know about the legal questions surrounding the vacancy and what comes next:

Decision Could Take A Few Weeks

Under state law, the decision on filling the vacancy is now in the hands of the Maricopa County Board.

The board can choose from one of three candidates backed by a vote Monday night of Republican activists in Legislative District 13, covering Chandler and part of Gilbert.

That decision could be a few weeks away.

The board will get guidance from its lawyer at its next regularly scheduled meeting, on Monday, April 24, according to a timeline released by the county. No vote will be taken on the appointment.

The next steps include background checks of the candidates - financial, criminal and social media - and interviews.

Could Harris Be Appointed?

Eric Spencer, an elections lawyer for 15 years and a former Arizona elections director, said the House could have banished Harris for a specific period, but it didn't.

"In my opinion, there's no legal reason why she can't be reappointed," Spencer said. "I think for political reasons, that's probably not going to happen."

For years now, the Republican-controlled county board has been under fire from Republicans like Harris, who spread lies and misinformation about elections run by the board.

"The last thing I would want to see is another election denier in the Legislature, someone who wants to continue to attack our democracy continue to attack the board of supervisors and the election workers," said county supervisor Steve Gallardo, the lone Democrat on the five-member board.

Why Was Harris Expelled?

Harris was in office less than four months before her expulsion last week on a bipartisan House vote.

She was ousted over her role in spreading an elaborate smear that falsely accused elected officials -- fellow Republicans as well as Democrats -- of taking bribes from a drug cartel.

Harris used her platform as co-chair of the House Elections Committee to invite a speaker who presented the wild allegations during 40 minutes of testimony.

Who Are the 3 Candidates?

Harris' district is in an east Valley area that has turned from red to purple over the last few election cycles.

The Republican activists at Monday night's meeting rejected the more mainstream GOP candidates.

Harris was the top vote-getter, followed by a man named Steven Steele, who described himself to one reporter as a political newcomer.

Social media and news reports reveal that Steele is a Harris ally.

He's also known as "Sidekick Steve," for his role two years ago in dumpster diving at Maricopa County's elections warehouse for allegedly shredded ballots

The third candidate is Julie Willoughby, a nurse and business owner who lost last year's House election.

Willoughby says she plans to run again in 2024.

Her Twitter account shows she was endorsed by leading election deniers Kari Lake and Mark Finchem.

Does Board Have to Choose from 3?

"I'm not interested in any of the three that have been submitted to us so far," Gallardo said.

"There's a lot of unanswered questions. Are we required to select from this slate of candidates?"

Spencer said the language in state statute does require the county board to appoint one of the three candidates.