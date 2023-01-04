8 dead including 5 children in apparent Utah home shooting

The victims were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch.

SALT LAKE CITY — Eight people, including five children, were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, authorities said.

They were found when police did a welfare check at the residence, according to a news release from city officials in Enoch. It doesn't provide any information about what happened or the motive.

Police said they don’t see any threat to the public.

The city of about 8,000 people is located about 245 miles (394 kilometers) south of Salt Lake City.

Iron County School District officials said in a letter sent to parents that the five children attended schools in the district.

Utah Gov. Spencer Cox offered condolences in a tweet Wednesday night.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.