Phoenix police looking for suspect in deadly New Year's Eve shooting

A man has been killed in a shooting near 102nd Avenue and Payson Road. Police are looking for the person responsible.

PHOENIX — One man has died in a New Year’s Eve shooting in the area of 102nd Avenue and Payson Road, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Police have identified the victim as Raymond Hernandez Jr.

Following the shooting, Hernandez was rushed to the hospital by the Phoenix Fire Department following the shooting, but later died from his injuries, according to police.

Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect in the shooting. Anyone with information should contact the Phoenix Police Department or Silent Witness.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

