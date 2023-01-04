Couple celebrating wedding anniversary hit by wrong-way driver

Police documents show the driver was impaired at the time of the crash

PHOENIX — A night of celebrating turned into heartbreak for a Phoenix couple after the rideshare they were in was hit by a wrong-way driver. Now, family and friends are trying to make sense of this senseless tragedy.

Those who knew Dawn Paugh, 58, say her smile filled the room. However, on Friday, the wife and mother of two's life was taken away.

Around 7 p.m., Paugh and her 60-year-old husband, Tom, were in a rideshare near Cactus and Hayden roads. They were headed to celebrate their wedding anniversary with friends, when a wrong way driver smashed into them.

According to the police report, the impact of the crash pushed back their Uber 20 feet. Paugh, her husband and their driver were all taken to a hospital, where Paugh died. The family tells 12News that Tom is currently in the hospital with a shattered femur, and has long road to recovery ahead.

Initial police documents also state the suspected wrong-way driver Joshua Grabek, 48, showed signs of impairment. He was slurring speech, had watery and red eyes and admitted to drinking alcohol. Documents state his blood alcohol levels registered at .179, more than twice the legal limit.

The day after the crash, Heather Hassen saw the man who police say took her sister's life.

"This has been absolutely the most horrific 24-hours of our lives," said Hassen.

Hassan told the judge, Paugh and her husband tried to do the right thing by taking an Uber, and asked the judge to impose the highest bond.

"This man has left our family absolutely devastated," she said. "My sister has two children and they don't have a mother."

"I walk into the building today, and I have some flowers, and I went to her desk, because no one knows what to do, what do you do?"

Paugh, an advertising account executive, worked at KTAR Radio for more than 20 years. On Tuesday, her colleagues on the Gaydos and Chad show took a moment to reflect, and talk through the pain.

"A wrong way driver, they're going out to celebrate their anniversary and she's gone. I think this is the toughest, at least in my opinion, the toughest news you can get. Someone who is completely healthy, someone who is young, only in their 50s. I spoke with her two weeks ago, before I went on vacation. And we were in the hallway and we were joking with each other. And just like that it's over."

Now, as family and friends grieve, they say they'd give anything to get Paugh back, to hear her voice and see that smile they always loved, once more.

The family has created a GoFundMe where anyone interested can donate.

Grabek was charged with Manslaughter, Aggravated Assault, Aggravated DUI – Driving the Wrong Way, and Endangerment, according to police.

