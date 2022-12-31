Man arrested on suspicion of kidnapping and killing his girlfriend, police say

Phoenix police have arrested 37-year-old Bobby Montano for the alleged murder of his girlfriend on Friday night.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A man has been arrested after allegedly kidnapping and fatally stabbing his girlfriend after an argument on Friday night, a spokesman with the Phoenix Police Department said.

Police were called to the area of 101st Avenue and Indian School Road around 10:06 p.m. for reports of a stabbing.

There, officers detained 37-year-old Bobby Montano when they found Montano's girlfriend suffering from a stab wound.

Police provided medical care until the Phoenix Fire Department arrived to take over, but the victim died on the scene from her injuries.

Montano was arrested on first-degree murder and kidnapping charges, and has since been booked into Maricopa County Jail.

At this time, detectives are still investigating what led up to the stabbing.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12News for more updates.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed