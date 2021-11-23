Woman dies after being found in Glendale pool

Firefighters say the woman's elderly husband found her in the pool at their home near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road after not seeing her for hours.

GLENDALE, Ariz — A woman died after being found floating in a pool Tuesday, according to Glendale Fire Captain Ashley Losch.

"It is unknown if she suffered a medical emergency while in the water, and it is too early to speculate," said Losch.

Her identity wasn't revealed.

A crisis response team is working with the family to assist in their time of need.

