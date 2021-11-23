x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Valley

Woman dies after being found in Glendale pool

Firefighters say the woman's elderly husband found her in the pool at their home near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road after not seeing her for hours.
Credit: 12 News

GLENDALE, Ariz — A woman died after being found floating in a pool Tuesday, according to Glendale Fire Captain Ashley Losch.

Firefighters say the woman's elderly husband found her in the pool at their home near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road after not seeing her for hours.

"It is unknown if she suffered a medical emergency while in the water, and it is too early to speculate," said Losch.

Her identity wasn't revealed. 

A crisis response team is working with the family to assist in their time of need.

Related Articles

Get Up To Speed

Watch up on the latest news and stories on the 12 News YouTube channel. Subscribe today.

In Other News

What happens when you improperly fry a turkey? A large fireball.