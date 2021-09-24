3-year-old in critical condition after near-drowning incident in Chandler

The Chandler Fire Department said they treated the child before they were transported to a local hospital.

CHANDLER, Ariz. — A three-year-old child was transported to a local hospital Friday morning after being found in a backyard pool, the Chandler Fire Department said.

Authorities responded to the scene near the intersection of Pecos and Cooper roads early Friday morning, the department said. They began treating the child when they arrived at the scene.

The child was then transported in critical condition, the department said.

Authorities have not yet released the following information:

Events leading up to the near-drowning

Who the child was with before the near-drowning

This is a developing story. Tune in to 12 News for the latest information.

