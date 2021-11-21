x
Tucson woman arrested after 2-year-old child drowns

The woman told police she was asleep and woke up to her daughter in a pool.
TUCSON, Ariz. — A woman has been arrested after her 2-year-old daughter drowned in a pool in Tucson on Saturday afternoon. 

Sarah Coleman, 29, was arrested for negligent homicide and booked into the Pima County Adult Detention Complex. 

Coleman told officials that she was asleep in the house when her daughter somehow got into the pool, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said.

Authorities responded to a house East Collie Drive after Coleman reported she found her daughter in their pool, apparently drowned.

Coleman told detectives that she fell asleep while she and her daughter were in the house. When she woke up, she said she found her daughter in the backyard pool, police said.

EMTs and Coleman gave the girl CPR before she was taken to the hospital where she died.

Detectives discovered criminal violations during the incident and arrested Coleman. An investigation is ongoing.

