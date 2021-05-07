4-year-old in critical condition after slipping into family pool in south Phoenix

Officials said the boy somehow got outside while a family member was taking a shower.

PHOENIX — Editor's note: This video is from a previous broadcast.

A 4-year-old boy is hospitalized in extremely critical condition after slipping into his family's pool in south Phoenix Monday.

Officials from the Phoenix Fire Department said the child somehow got outside in the backyard and slipped into the pool while a family member was taking a shower. The near-drowning took place on South 45th Lane.

Officers performed CPR on the child and he was transported to the emergency room for further treatment.

This is a developing story. Stay with 12 News as more information becomes available.

