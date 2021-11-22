Valley man accused of shooting ex-girlfriend and her father in Avondale

Authorities say the suspect admitted to having a gun and said he was protecting his baby from “bad people.”

AVONDALE, Ariz. — A 23-year-old Valley man is accused of shooting his girlfriend and fatally wounding her father Saturday night.

Police say officers were called to a home near 107th Avenue and Indian School Road to investigate a shooting call in the area.

When officers arrived on the scene, they found Ricardo Lopez, Sr. and his daughter, Rosa Almaza, suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say Lopez Sr. was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced deceased. Almanza suffered non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to survive, police say.

Detectives were able to identify the suspect as Almanza’s boyfriend Terron Brown.

A witness told police, Brown, who lived with the victims, had been arguing with Lopez Sr. about childcare before the shooting occurred.

Police say Brown left the scene before officers arrived. Officers were able to locate Brown and take him into custody.

Authorities say Brown admitted to having a gun and said he was protecting his baby from “bad people.”

