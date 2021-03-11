Phoenix police investigating shooting, 1 man wounded

A man was critically wounded Friday afternoon near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road.

PHOENIX — The Phoenix Police Department is investigating a shooting reported Friday afternoon that has critically wounded a man.

The victim was shot near 59th Avenue and Thomas Road at about 5 p.m. The man was taken to the hospital and is in extremely critical condition, police said.

Investigators are in the process of speaking to witnesses and gathering evidence. The area around 59th Avenue and Thomas Road may be restricted for some time.

This is a developing story and more information will be shared once it becomes available.

