Man in critical condition following shooting in west Phoenix

The victim was found near 35th and Northern avenues on Friday night, police said.

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition following a shooting incident in west Phoenix on Friday night.

The Phoenix Police Department responded to the area of 35th and Northern avenues for reports of a shooting.

Upon arrival, officers found a man with gunshot wounds. He was transported to the hospital with critical injuries, police said.

Officers are speaking with witnesses and an investigation is ongoing.

The area will be restricted for drivers while the investigation continues.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

