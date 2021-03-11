Man in critical condition after shooting in Laveen Village

The shooting happened near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road, police said.

PHOENIX — A man is in critical condition following a shooting incident in Laveen Village on Saturday night.

Officers responded to a shooting call near 51st Avenue and Baseline Road around 7 p.m. Upon arrival, they located a victim with gunshot wounds, the Phoenix Police Department said.

The victim was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police are talking with witnesses to determine what led up to the shooting. An investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. 12 News will update as more information is provided.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed