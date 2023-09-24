Shooting in west Phoenix leaves one injured

A man was transported to the hospital following a shooting near Encanto Boulevard and 75th Avenue on Saturday evening.

PHOENIX — A man is in the hospital in critical condition following a shooting in west Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police officers responded to the area of Encanto Boulevard and 75th Avenue at 6 p.m. on Saturday in response to a shooting. When officers arrived, they found a man on scene with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

The man was transported to a local hospital and as of Sunday morning, remains in critical condition, police said.

Detectives have taken over the investigation. What led up to the shooting remains part of the investigation, police said.

