Shooting in Guadalupe leaves teenager injured

A 15-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound in the area of Calle Sonora, authorities said.

On Saturday morning Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to reports of shots fired in the area of Calle Sonora, Guadalupe. When deputies arrived, they found a 15-year-old boy with a gunshot wound lying in the street, authorities said.

The deputies administered emergency medical aid until fire department paramedics arrived. The boy was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Detectives assumed the investigation and authorities said there is no suspect information available at this time.

