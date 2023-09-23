Shooting in Glendale injures one

Glendale police responded to a call for service regarding shots fired near Glendale and 67th avenues.

GLENDALE, Ariz. — A man was shot in Glendale on Friday evening, police said.

Glendale police officers responded to a call for service regarding shots fired near Glendale and 67th avenues at 10:40 p.m. Officers also received a call from a man who told officers he had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located both the man who called and the crime scene. The man sustained a gunshot wound and “did not desire prosecution,” police said. The victim was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The investigation is ongoing and no suspects are in custody, police said.

