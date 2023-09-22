Shooting at west Phoenix apartment leaves man dead, police say

Police said the shooting happened late Thursday night at an apartment complex near 57th Avenue and Roosevelt Street.

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating a shooting at a west Phoenix apartment that left a man dead late Thursday night.

Officers were called to the apartment near 57th Avenue and Roosevelt Street for reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found an adult man with multiple gunshot wounds.

First responders with the Phoenix Fire Department pronounced the man dead on the scene, police said.

Detectives are investigating what led up to the shooting. At this time, authorities have not identified the victim but said more updates are expected later today.

