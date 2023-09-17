Shooting near Lower Sycamore Creek leaves one injured

It is unknown who shot the victim or where the shot came from, authorities say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

FORT MCDOWELL, Ariz. — A woman was shot in the arm near Lower Sycamore Creek on Saturday, authorities said.

Maricopa County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded to We-Ko-Pa Casino in Fort McDowell in regards to a shooting victim at approximately 10 p.m. Police said the woman and her husband were in the Lower Sycamore Creek area when she heard gunshots and then she was struck in the arm.

The woman’s husband transported her to the casino and called for help. The victim was then transported to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

It is unknown who shot the victim or where the shot came from, authorities said. Deputies were unable to locate a scene. MCSO detectives are investigating.

More ways to get 12News

On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.

On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device

The free 12News+ app from 12News lets users stream live events — including daily newscasts like "Today in AZ" and "12 News" and our daily lifestyle program, "Arizona Midday"—on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.

12News+ showcases live video throughout the day for breaking news, local news, weather and even an occasional moment of Zen showcasing breathtaking sights from across Arizona.

On social media: Find us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram and YouTube.

Up to Speed