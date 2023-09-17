Boyfriend allegedly stabbed by girlfriend in Phoenix

The woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend during an argument, police say.

PHOENIX — A woman allegedly stabbed her boyfriend on Saturday evening in Phoenix, police said.

Phoenix police responded to a stabbing call at an apartment complex near Thomas Road and Black Canyon Highway in Phoenix just after 10:30 p.m. on Saturday night.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found a man in the parking lot who accused his girlfriend of stabbing him, officials said.

Officers were able to detain the woman, later identified as RosaAngelica Valdez, shortly after. Valdez told officers she and her boyfriend were arguing and she stabbed him during the argument, police said.

Valdez was booked and is facing multiple charges including aggravated assault.

