1 injured in Phoenix shooting

A man with multiple gunshot wounds was transported to a local hospital, police say.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

PHOENIX — A shooting in Phoenix left one man with multiple gunshot wounds, police said.

Officers responded to a shooting call just after 2 a.m. on Sunday at an apartment complex near 32nd Street and McDowell Road. When officers arrived, they found a man with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man was transported to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police said the victim was in a verbal argument with another man prior to the shooting, but the suspect left the area prior to police arrival.

The victim is still in the hospital receiving treatment, police said.

Silent Witness:

Arizona's Silent Witness program allows people to send in tips and share information about crimes happening within their local communities.

The program shares unsolved felony case information in multiple ways, including TV, radio and social media.

Anyone who has information on a crime or recognizes a suspect described by the program is asked to call 480-948-6377, go to the program's website online or download the Silent Witness app to provide a tip. The identity of anyone who submits a tip is kept anonymous.

Calls to Silent Witness are answered 24/7 by a live person and submitted tips are accepted at all times. Submitted tips are then sent to the detective(s) in charge of the specific case.

Individuals who submit tips that lead to an arrest or indictment in the case can get a reward of up to $1,000.

Up to Speed