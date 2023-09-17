Stabbing in Phoenix leaves one injured

PHOENIX — A man was found in a Phoenix parking lot with stab wounds early Sunday morning, police said.
Phoenix police responded to a stabbing call at a gas station near Black Canyon Highway and Peoria Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with a stab wound.
The man provided limited information to police and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he is receiving treatment. There are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.
