Stabbing in Phoenix leaves one injured

A man in a gas station parking lot was found with a stab wound early Sunday morning, police say.

PHOENIX — A man was found in a Phoenix parking lot with stab wounds early Sunday morning, police said.

Phoenix police responded to a stabbing call at a gas station near Black Canyon Highway and Peoria Avenue just after 5:30 a.m. on Sunday morning. When officers arrived, they found a man in the parking lot with a stab wound.

The man provided limited information to police and was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, where he is receiving treatment. There are no suspects in custody at this time and the investigation is ongoing, police said.

