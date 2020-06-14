Protesters march against police brutality in Phoenix for 17th day in a row

Peaceful protests continue in Phoenix weeks after George Floyd's death.

PHOENIX — Hundreds of protesters hit the streets of Phoenix once again on Saturday night to protest police brutality.

It is the 17th day in a row of demonstrations in the Valley after George Floyd died under the knee of a Minneapolis police officer. The protests have remained mostly peaceful in the Phoenix area.

Some activists have pushed city councils to defund police departments, including a march on Thursday in Tempe that attracted hundreds of people.

It's a proposal that Phoenix's police union adamantly opposes.

Dion Johnson, the man killed by a DPS trooper on Memorial Day, has been cited by protesters as another example of racial injustice, but details of that incident remain scarce.