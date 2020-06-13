March against police brutality continues in downtown Phoenix

The rallies and marches have been a daily occurrence in Arizona and throughout the country since the death of George Floyd.

PHOENIX — A crowd of protesters returned to downtown Phoenix Friday afternoon for continued demonstrations against police brutality.

The rallies and marches have been a daily occurrence in Arizona and throughout the country since the death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police officers.

Some activists have pushed city councils to defund police departments, including a march on Thursday in Tempe that attracted hundreds of people.

It's a proposal that Phoenix's police union adamantly opposes.

Dion Johnson, the man killed by a DPS trooper on Memorial day, has been cited by protesters as another example of racial injustice but details of that incident remain scarce.

Johnson was buried Friday after a private funeral.