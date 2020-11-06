‘Defund The Police’ rally held in downtown Tempe

Organizers say the march to Tempe City Hall is a push for the city council to allocate more funds for the community and education.

TEMPE, Ariz. — Protesters marched through downtown Tempe Thursday afternoon in a demonstration against police brutality.

Organizers of the ‘Defund The Police’ rally say the march to Tempe City Hall is a push for the city council to allocate more funds for the community and education and away from law enforcement.

Demonstrations against racial injustice have been a daily occurrence in Arizona and across the country for weeks since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Tempe Police Department issued the following statement ahead of the march.