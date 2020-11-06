x
‘Defund The Police’ rally held in downtown Tempe

Organizers say the march to Tempe City Hall is a push for the city council to allocate more funds for the community and education.
TEMPE, Ariz. — Protesters marched through downtown Tempe Thursday afternoon in a demonstration against police brutality.

Organizers of the ‘Defund The Police’ rally say the march to Tempe City Hall is a push for the city council to allocate more funds for the community and education and away from law enforcement.

Demonstrations against racial injustice have been a daily occurrence in Arizona and across the country for weeks since the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

The Tempe Police Department issued the following statement ahead of the march.

"Members of the Tempe Police Department are prepared to allow peaceful protesting and for people to exercise their First Amendment rights."

