Funeral services for Dion Johnson will be held at Elevate Church in Phoenix on Friday.

PHOENIX — The man who was shot and killed by an Arizona Department of Public Safety trooper on Memorial Day will be laid to rest on Friday.

Funeral services for Dion Johnson will be held at Elevate Church in Phoenix. The viewing will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and the funeral service will be from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The viewing was held earlier this week at Eastlake Mortuary in Phoenix.

Johnson will be buried at the Greenwood Cemetery in Phoenix.

Johnson's death came on the same day that George Floyd was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis.

The deaths of both men sparked a renewed movement over racism and police brutality across Arizona and the United States.

While the officer who killed Floyd has been charged with his death, the trooper involved in Johnson's has not even been identified.

The Phoenix Police Department, which investigated Johnson's death, said the unidentified trooper found Johnson asleep in his vehicle parked on the Loop 101 and Tatum Boulevard.

The trooper allegedly smelled alcohol and saw open containers and a gun inside the car, police said.

Phoenix police said the trooper removed the gun and came back to arrest Johnson.

At that point, police said Johnson grabbed at the trooper through the car window and the trooper pulled his gun because he thought he might get pushed into traffic.

Police said Johnson started to comply, but when the trooper went to put his gun away, Johnson allegedly grabbed at it and the trooper fired at Johnson.

None of the shooting was captured on video. The responding troopers did not have body cameras or dash cameras.

But the moments after Johnson was shot were captured on camera, while he is on the ground.

"What you see in the video is Dion Johnson, on the ground, handcuffed and suffering," said Jocquese Blackwell, Jonson's family attorney.

This video from an Arizona Department of Transportation feed recorded by another news outlet appears to show Johnson on the ground, restrained and moving after he was shot.

"He was trying to get up," Johnson's mother Erma said during an earlier press conference. "My son was fighting for his life."

Then the video appeared to show a trooper trying to apply aid while an ambulance staged nearby for at least two minutes.

"They stay there," Erma said. "Instead of going to the aid of my son."

Phoenix Police tell us they're still investigating what happened in these moments, but says, in general, a scene needs to be cleared by law enforcement before other first responders can go in.