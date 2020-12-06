Phoenix police union leader denounces defund movement

The Phoenix Law Enforcement Association held a news conference Friday.

The leader of Phoenix’s police union said the movement to defund or reduce funding for law enforcement agencies is based on the erroneous belief that all officers are violent and racist.

Britt London expressed frustration over the scrutiny officers across the nation face from George Floyd’s death while in Minneapolis police custody.

London said he understands the pain people feel over Floyd’s death, but said upstanding officers should not have to face assumptions that they’re racist.