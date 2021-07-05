Phoenix Suns NBA Finals tickets are going for thousands, but some are still available

Tickets for the NBA Finals games in Phoenix are going for thousands of dollars, but tickets are still available.

PHOENIX — Tickets to Game 1 of the NBA Finals between the Suns and the Milwaukee Bucks are still available but expect to pay hundreds, if not thousands, of dollars for them.

The first game is set for Tuesday, July 6 at 6 p.m. at Phoenix Suns Arena.

As of Monday morning, Ticketmaster, the official ticket seller for the NBA, is selling its cheapest tickets for $550 in the upper deck of the arena. Courtside seats are reselling for more than $9,000.

Seatgeek has tickets available for $515 in the upper section with floor seats going for more than $9,800.

Vivid Seats' cheapest tickets are $560 apiece, but courtside seats are as much as $16,000.

Stubhub is selling tickets for $560 at the cheapest, but also has by far the most expensive tickets available. Multiple seats in the lower deck are for sale for $89,999. However, arguably better seats on the lower level and courtside are going from between 6,000 and $25,000.

It's no secret that NBA Finals tickets are very hot right now as the Suns try for their first-ever NBA title. But with the current prices for tickets, many fans will have to settle to cheer on the team from home or their favorite local bar.

